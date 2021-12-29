Transfer Gossip: St Pat’s eye up ambitious move for Eoin Doyle

According to a report from The Irish Independent, League of Ireland side St Pat’s are eyeing up an ambitious move for Bolton Wanderers striker, Eoin Doyle.

The article from Daniel McDonnell states:

“St Patrick’s Athletic are lining up an ambitious January move for Bolton Wanderers striker Eoin Doyle.

Doyle (33) is first choice striker with the League One side and still has 18 months remaining on his contract but he has always spoken of his desire to come home with his family and finish his career in the League of Ireland.

The Saints are hopeful of making it happen next month but the primary stumbling block would be the length remaining on the Dubliner’s current deal.

Bolton would need to source a replacement and also be happy to reach an agreement with Doyle that would allow him to depart.

However, it is believed that there is a determination from the Irish side to explore all options.

Doyle played with new Saints boss Tim Clancy during their time in Scotland with Hibernian and the pair enjoy a strong relationship.

After the shock departure of Stephen O’Donnell for Dundalk - a move that is now the subject of legal proceedings - Saints owner Garrett Kelleher is determined to give strong backing for the 2022 season.

It’s understood that the budget is there to bring in a quality striker if he becomes available.”

Doyle was a marquee signing for Wanderers last season, having been League Two’s top goalscorer in the 2019/20 season. He proved to be a success, scoring nineteen goals in all comps, becoming the first player to score more than twelve in a season for Wanderers since Michael Ricketts in 2002.

Wanderers are of course set to sign a new striker themselves - Northern Ireland international Dion Charles, who is leaving Accrington Stanley for the UNIBOL for a reported £300,000.

Like the article says, Doyle has spoken about his desire to end his career back in his home country and a move to a team like St Pat’s, who finished second last season, could prove to be a tempting prospect.

Of course Doyle is only halfway through a three year contract at Wanderers, so a fee would have to be paid (or maybe a long term loan with a fee) unless the club decide to mutually terminate his contract to allow the move.

If Doyle was to go, you’d think we would be looking at another attacking signing alongside Charles to bring in next month.