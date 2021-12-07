Preview: Fleetwood Town vs Bolton Wanderers

Bolton Wanderers start December just how they ended November - with a game against Fleetwood Town. Following on from last week’s 1-0 victory in the Papa Johns Trophy, Wanderers this time head to the Fylde Coast to take on the struggling Cod Army.

Whilst Bolton had the the weekend off, Fleetwood were comprehensively beaten by fellow Lancashire side Accrington Stanley 5-1, which left them four points clear of safety in 22nd place.

Stephen Crainey will be hoping to get his first victory as Interim head coach in what will be his first game in charge at Highbury. Fleetwood currently have the worst home form in the entire league, having not managed a victory at since beating Crewe Alexandra back in October. In all comps, it’s eleven games since that last win, a run that ultimately led to the end of Simon Grayson’s tenure as Fleetwood manager.

Last Tuesday, it may have been Bolton who progressed into the last sixteen of the PJT, though Crainey was pleased by the character his younger side showed, stating:

“The most pleasing aspect was seeing young lads in the ascendency showing good tempo, desire and hunger to get that goal, but unfortunately they never got it in the end.”

Bolton have won all four of their previous meetings with Fleetwood & have only been to Highbury once, where they ran our 4-2 winners on their way to promotion to The Championship back in the 2016/17 season.

As was the case then, Wanderers will be boosted by a sell out away crowd of 1100 fans who are making the relatively short trip across Lancashire.

Team News

Josh Sheehan (knee) and Lloyd Isgrove (hamstring) are both undergoing surgery this week, whilst it’s fantastic to hear that MJ Williams is back in contention for the weekend trip to Accrington Stanley.

For Fleetwood, Brad Halliday and Darnell Johnson remain long term absentees with injury, with Daniel Batty also missing out due to picking up a red card in the heavy defeat at Accrington.

Odds

Fleetwood 2/1

Draw 5/2

Bolton 23/20