Preview: Bolton Wanderers vs Wycombe Wanderers

Bolton Wanderers finally return to play a match at the UNIBOL after a six week absence, where they will face promotion chasers, Wycombe Wanderers.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side sit third in the table, just four points off the top spot. This is Wycombe’s second ever visit to Bolton, the first coming back in February 2020, where they were comfortable 2-0 winners.

The last time the two sides faced each other, Wycombe edged a close game 1-0. Another game in which Bolton had the chances to take points from Adams Park, but weren’t able to put the ball in the back of the net.

Unbeaten in six at home in all comps, Bolton look to improve on their 2022 performances so far. A spirited but fruitless game at Rotherham was followed by a disappointing trip to Hartlepool in the Papa Johns Trophy last week, where a Joel Dixon howler ended any chance of silverware this season.

The last time Wanderers won a game against Doncaster back in November they were 11th and just seven points off the play-off places. Six weeks on, it’s now seventeen. We’re far closer to the bottom four than we are to the top half.

Ian Evatt will be boosted by the return of Kieran Lee, who has been absent due to testing positive last month. It’s also great to hear that our new vice captain, Gethin Jones, is nearing a first team return and is set to play for the reserves against Accrington this afternoon.

The game will also see the home and league debuts of loan signing Marlon Fossey and the first money signing since 2018, Dion Charles.

Let’s hope our unbeaten run at home can continue and we can finally kick off the new year properly.