Transfer Gossip: Wanderers set to sign Manchester City ‘keeper Trafford

As reported by Manchester Evening News (and former LOV) reporter Dan Murphy, Bolton Wanderers are closing in on a new goalkeeper - Manchester City youngster, James Trafford.

The article from the MEN States:

“Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford is closing in on a move to Bolton Wanderers on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 19-year-old is highly-rated at City, playing a big role in the Under-23s’ Premier League 2 triumph last season and spending a lot of time around the senior team having been named on the bench on six occasions without making his debut.

Trafford has spent the first half of the current campaign at another League One club in Accrington Stanley but, despite starting the season as the No.1, has struggled for minutes after being ousted by Toby Savin.

He conceded 26 goals in his 11 appearances, with only two clean-sheets to his name, and hasn’t played for Stanley since a 4-0 defeat to Burton Albion on November 23.

In a bid to increase his minutes in the second half of the season, Trafford’s loan spell at Accrington has been cut short and he will instead join 16th placed Bolton.”

Wanderers have been in the market for a new goalkeeper to act as competition to Joel Dixon, after Matt Gilks decided to return to the role of Goalkeeping Coach.

Last week, Drogheda United youngster David Odumosu spent time with Wanderers on trial, whilst Luke Hutchinson has also returned to the club following a spell on loan with Atherton Colls.

Trafford is capped at U20 level for England.