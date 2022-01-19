Transfer News: Harry Brockbank leaves Bolton Wanderers

It’s just been announced that Wanderers defender Harry Brockbank has departed Bolton to pursue an opportunity to play in the United States in the USL Championship.

After spending sixteen years with Bolton, coming up through the academy & making thirty-six appearances in all competitions, Boltonian Brockbank leaves having captained the club during one of the darkest times in the clubs’ history.

That Coventry game was a special day. The tenacity and determination that young side showed will forever live on in the memories of everyone associated with the club.

After news broke of his departure, Brockbank told the official site:

“I’ve achieved everything I set out to do as a young lad. You can’t ask for much than to captain your hometown team and get a promotion before the age of 23.

“There have obviously been a lot of ups and downs along the way but plenty more ups than downs and now I’m ready for a new chapter, a new start and a lifestyle change.

“I’ll certainly be back to watch the boys and I will always be around but it’s time for a new challenge and with the opportunity that’s hopefully coming up it’s something that really excited me and I’d be stupid to turn it down.”

Everyone at LOV wishes Brocky all the best with the rest of his career!