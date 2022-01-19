Transfer Gossip: Wanderers linked with non-league defender Owen

According to Football Insider, Bolton Wanderers are one of several EFL Clubs interested in Haringey Borough defender, Tyrese Owen.

The article from FI states:

“Bolton Wanderers could capitalise on Derby County’s problems by beating them to the signing of Tyrese Owen, Football Insider understands.

The crisis-hit Championship club have shown an interest in the Haringey Borough defender, 21, and were due to take him on trial ahead of a potential transfer.

But Derby are no longer able to sign Owen due to the new embargo placed upon them by the EFL.

A recruitment source has told Football Insider that Bolton are one of several EFL clubs keen on Owen and are offering him a move into the professional ranks.

The 6ft 5in non-league talent is a defender but can also play in a holding midfield role.

Owen was with National League south side Hemel Hempstead Town last season before moving to Harringey Borough over the summer.”

Bolton had great success dipping into non-league for Captain Ricardo Santos, who arrived from Barnet in 2020.

If there’s any truth to this story, then perhaps Wanderers are eyeing up Owen for a trial like Derby planned to before their transfer embargo.