Done Deal: Bolton Wanderers sign Jón Daði Böðvarsson

Wanderers have just announced the signing of Millwall and Icelandic international striker, Jón Daði Böðvarsson.

The 29 year old joins Bolton on a free transfer, signing an eighteen month contract.

Upon his arrival, Ian Evatt told the official site:

“It’s taken some hard work from all sides and we’re delighted to have him on board.

“Jon has bought into the project and the club and what we’re trying to do and the history of the club has kind of helped us with this one, with the amount of Icelandic players we’ve had in the past.

“Jon watched a lot of Bolton growing up. He was almost a fan. So it’s great to have him on board and add some more strength to our squad.

“He’s an international player, played in the World Cup and is only 29 with loads to offer.

“He brings a lot of experience, a lot of good qualities to this team and we’re excited to have him. He’s another piece to the jigsaw.”

He scored his first goal for over a year in Iceland’s 1-1 draw against Uganda last week.

The forward has been in England since 2016, when he joined Wolverhampton Wanderers from German side Kaiserslautern.

He moved a year later to Reading, where he spent two years before moving on to join Millwall in 2019.

In the Championship, he has scored 21 goals in 164 games. Internationally, he has four goals in sixty-one games & has represented his country at the 2016 Euros and the 2018 World Cup.

Predominantly a striker, Bödvarsson is also capable of playing out wide if needed.

Welcome Jon!