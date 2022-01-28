Done Deal: Bolton Wanderers sign Kieran Sadlier

Bolton Wanderers have made their sixth signing of the window, with Rotherham United winger Kieran Sadlier joining for an undisclosed fee.

The Irishman has signed a two and a half year deal at the UNIBOL & will wear the number 22.

It would seem that Sadlier has been a long term target for Evatt, with the manager telling the official site:

“Kieran is a player we tried to sign in the summer and it didn’t happen,

“We tried to sign him again at the start of this window and it didn’t look like it was going to happen and then we’ve managed to get it done and over the line. I think he’s delighted and we’re delighted.

“He’s used to winning football matches. He’s been a big part of the Rotherham team that is doing really well in this division.

“He’s a goalscorer at this level, who can play in a number of positions and it’s a no-brainer for us.

“He’s a player that improves us and makes us better, which we are trying to do in this window.”

Capped at U21 level for the Republic of Ireland, Sadlier has bags of experience in League One and the Championship. For Doncaster Rovers and Rotherham, he scored fifteen goals in fifty-nine League One appearances.

Welcome Kieran!