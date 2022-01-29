Preview: Bolton Wanderers vs Sunderland

Following on from last weekend’s win at Shrewsbury Town, Bolton Wanderers return home to face promotion chasers, Sunderland.

The Wearside team have lost just once in their last thirteen games and currently find themselves in second place in the table.

It’s a chance for Sunderland to go top, whilst Wanderers have the chance to win three consecutive games for the first time this season.

Lee Johnson’s side have added to their already impressive squad this window, with the likes of Danny Batth, Patrick Roberts and Spurs loanee Jack Clarke all arriving recently.

Bolton haven’t lost a league at home against Sunderland for over a decade, when two late goals from Stéphane Sessègnon and Nicklas Bendtner secured a 2-0 win during the 2011/12 season. The last time Wanderers faced Sunderland at the UNIBOL was in September 2019, a stoppage time Aiden McGeady penalty rescued a point for Sunderland after Jack Hobbs had given Wanderers the lead.

Team News

Sunderland have a lengthy injury list - with the likes of McGeady, O’Nien, Burge, Broadhead and Huggins all unavailable.

Last time out in their 1-0 win against Portsmouth, Sunderland played a 3-4-3 formation:

Hoffmann

Flanagan, Batth, Doyle

Gooch, Evans, Neil, Cirkin

Dajaku, Stewart, Embleton

For Bolton, Ian Evatt is able to call on Xavier Amaechi for the first time this year, whilst new signing Kieran Sadlier could make his debut if his EFL registration went through in time.

Dapo Afolayan and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson could make the starting XI after coming on off the bench last weekend at Shrewsbury.

Odds

Bolton 11/5

Draw 5/2

Sunderland 11/10