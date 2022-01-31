Done Deal: Bolton Wanderers sign Kyle Dempsey

We’ve had to wait a few weeks for this one. After having bids rejected & managerial changes, Gillingham were intent on holding onto Kyle Dempsey until the very last moment of the window.

Then, deadline day comes around and we’ve had to wait all day for Kyle Dempsey to be officially announced as a Bolton Wanderers player.

Finally! Gillingham’s former captain Dempsey has arrived for an undisclosed fee, believed to be around £150,000.

Upon his arrival, Ian Evatt told the official Wanderers site:

“Again, I’m grateful to Sharon and the board for allowing this to happen and it completes an excellent window for us.

“The intention is always to finish the window stronger than we started and that’s definitely the case again this time.

“Kyle is another key addition who will be a great fit on and off the pitch, with the right kind of leadership qualities, and as a quality midfield player who will really add to that department.”

The former Carlisle, Fleetwood and Huddersfield midfielder has signed a two and a half year deal at the UNIBOL.

Welcome Kyle!