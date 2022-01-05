Transfer Gossip: Wanderers hand trial to Irish ‘keeper Odumosu

As reported by The Irish Independent and the Irish Daily Star, Drogheda United goalkeeper David Odumosu has been handed a trial by Bolton Wanderers. The youngster is currently a free agent.

Drogheda manager Kevin Doherty told the Independent:

“David has a couple of options in the UK and he’s to go on trial, but that’s up to David. If somebody wants to sign David they know what they have to do to sign him. We have a valuation on him.”

The 20 year old has spent his entire professional career with Drogheda, claiming thirteen clean sheets in 49 games for the side who returned to the LOI Premier Division last season. He was previously part of Dundalk’s academy before leaving in 2019.

Odumosu has also been linked with Championship side AFC Bournemouth and SPL sides Aberdeen and Dundee United.

He also spent time on trial with Watford last year.

As stated in an article from Pundit Arena, Odumosu has “earned himself numerous Ireland U21 call-ups, and in turn, established himself as one of the brightest young talents in the country.”

With Matt Gilks nearing the end of his career, it’s smart that Wanderers are looking at long term replacements.

Odumosu clearly has admirers and if he impresses in his three days with Bolton, he could prove to be a shrewd signing.