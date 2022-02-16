Ratings: Burton Albion 3-1 Bolton Wanderers

Bolton’s seven match unbeaten run ended in ugly fashion at the Pirelli mud bath. It was a crash landing to reality after some fantastic recent performances. Let’s hope it was a one-off. Here’s some brutal ratings after a difficult evening in Staffordshire.

James Trafford - 4

Hid when Burton’s early aerial bombardment came. The Whites needed a confident presence in goal and Trafford didn’t offer it.

Marlon Fossey - 5

At fault for Burton’s first, but grew into the game in the second half. As usual, was stronger going forwards than he was defensively.

Will Aimson - 5

You’d expect more from our best header of the football.

Ricardo Santos - 4

The side needed their leader to step up, and he didn’t. Santos was the tallest man on the field - you wouldn’t have known it.

George Johnston - 5

Wasn’t our worst defender by any stretch. Always struggles against direct sides.

Declan John - 5

Looked leggy. Has had an extended run in the team. Will Gordon get his chance at the weekend?

MJ Williams - 4

On paper, this game screamed out for MJ. On the pitch, he was anonymous.

Kyle Dempsey - 3

Really, really poor. Ian Evatt needs to figure out what Dempsey’s role is, and quickly. Dempsey currently looks uncomfortable, unfamiliar and out of his depth.

Kieran Sadlier - 5

Our most creative player in the first half. Tried to make things happen. Unlucky to be substituted.

Amadou Bakayoko - 5

Worked hard, but struggled without Dion Charles doing the leg work alongside him.

Jon Dadi Bödvarsson - 4

Viking Clap aside, just what is Bödvarsson offering the team at the moment? Maybe he’s still catching up due to the lack of gametime in the first half of the season.

Substitutes:

Dapo Afolayan - 5

The game, and the fans, were crying out for him. Not sure why he was benched for a second game in a row. Tried to make things happen when he came on.

Dion Charles - 6

Added to his impressive goal tally. Must start on Saturday.

Xavier Amaechi - 4

Ineffective in the little time he had on the field.

Manager:

Ian Evatt - 3

Based his team selection on the shocking pitch. It wasn’t a game for Aaron Morley, but can this team really afford to have both Afolayan and Charles on the bench? Tried to play Burton at their own game, and instead exposed the defence’s soft underbelly.

Fans: 8

Didn’t stop singing. Offered a level of support that the performance didn’t warrant. Let’s hope that this result is a blip on what has otherwise been an impressive run of form.