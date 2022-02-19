Ratings: Bolton Wanderers 4-0 AFC Wimbledon

James Trafford - 7

Had very little to do against a team who currently look destined for League Two.

Declan John - 7

An easy day at the office. Was able to get forward and make things happen.

George Johnston - 8

The away side tried to target Johnston in the air, but he stood tall. One of his better performances this season.

Ricardo Santos - 7

It just looked too easy for Rico. A throwback to last season’s dominance.

Gethin Jones - 7

Gethin Jones will never let you down.

Marlon Fossey - 7

Able to get forward against poor opposition.

Aaron Morley - 8

Sexy Kieran. Sexy Josh. Sexy Aaron. At £75,000, Aaron Morley could be the steal of the century.

Kyle Dempsey - 7

Looked a different player from the one who played against Burton on Tuesday. Far more comfortable in a deeper role with Morley by his side.

Dapo Afolayan - 9

Back in the starting lineup and back in the goals. Out wide, up front or in the number 10 role, he’s our best player. Made his finish for the second goal look easy.

Jon Dadi Bödvarsson - 10

Perfection.

Dion Charles - 9

You cannot underestimate his assist for Afolayan’s goal. A perfectly weighted pass. Finished his goal with a level of confidence we’ve come to expect.

Subs:

Amadou Bakayoko - 7

Another game, another goal for Baka. Almost as good as Jon Dadi Bödvarsson.

Kieran Sadlier - 7

Came on and tried to make things happen. A useful creative midfielder whoever the opposition.

George Thomason - 7

Some tidy passing despite a late substitute appearance.