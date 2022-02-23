Ratings: Bolton Wanderers 3-1 Lincoln City

Bolton made an emphatic return to the University of Bolton Stadium against AFC Wimbledon on Saturday. Tuesday’s win against Lincoln City was harder to come by, but the side dug in for their sixth straight win on home soil.

Here’s how the players fared on the night:

James Trafford - 7

Made a great save to rescue Gethin Jones and keep the scores level in the first half. Looked more confident when collecting set pieces than he did against Burton, also.

Marlon Fossey - 6

Fossey was his usual self getting forward, but it can’t be denied that Lincoln were most threatening down the right hand side.

Gethin Jones - 5

A poor game. Nearly let Lincoln in for an opening goal in the first half, and was at fault when the goal did come in the second. Missing the insurance of Rico beside him, perhaps?

Will Aimson - 7

Stood in well for Santos in the centre of defence. Aimson is yet to let his manager down, and has performed admirably in all three centre half positions.

George Johnston - 7

Another solid game from Johnston, who fits ideally into the left centre half slot. Took his goal well to open

Declan John - 6

John was having a good stint before a back injury forced him off at half time. Let’s hope he recovers in time for Saturday’s crunch game in Milton Keynes.

MJ Williams - 6

Certainly improved in the second half. It wasn’t a game for MJ, against a team determined to sit back when out of possession.

Aaron Morley - 8

Two assists for the bargain of the century. Saturday night, Tuesday night, any night. I like the way you move, Aaron Morley.

Dapo Afolayan - 6

Lincoln’s low block crowded the middle of the park and limited the space available to Dapo.

Dion Charles - 7

Never stopped his tireless running on and off the ball. Is well and truly up to full match speed, and it shows.

Jon Dadi Bödvarsson - 5

Not as effective as he was against Wimbledon. Did very little against an organised defence and his first touch let him down on more than once.

Substitutes:

Kieran Sadlier - 7

Sadlier looked comfortable in an unfamiliar role. The Wanderers had a greater threat down the left with him on the field. Took his goal well to cap off a great second half.

Amadou Bakayoko - 7

Baka just has a knack of scoring goals. Not only that, he’s our most effective target man. He will be crucial in this important run-in.

Kyle Dempsey - 6

Dempsey wasn’t on the field long, but is looking much more comfortable than the difficult night he had against Burton.

Manager:

Ian Evatt - 8

One criticism of Evatt earlier in the season was that the team lacked a Plan B. The gaffer responded to Lincoln’s low block with changes in personnel and shale. Every substitute made a positive impact on the game.

Another home game, another win. Bring on a monumental game away to Milton Keynes on Saturday.