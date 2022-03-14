Dion Charles receives Northern Ireland call-up

After a strong start to his Bolton Wanderers career, Dion Charles has been called up by Ian Baraclough for Northern Ireland’s upcoming games against Luxembourg and Hungary.

Having missed out on a call-up last time round, Charles has been rewarded for his form with the chance to add to the six caps he already has.

Here’s the NI Team in full:

Goalkeepers – Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Sheffield Wednesday, on loan from Burnley), Conor Hazard (HJK Helsinki, on loan from Celtic), Luke Southwood (Reading).

Defenders – Craig Cathcart (Watford), Shane Ferguson (Rotherham United), Daniel Ballard (Millwall, on loan from Arsenal), Tom Flanagan (Shrewsbury Town), Ciaron Brown (Oxford United, on loan from Cardiff City), Conor Bradley (Liverpool), Patrick McNair (Middlesbrough), Trai Hume (Sunderland).

Midfielders – Steven Davis (Rangers), Niall McGinn (Dundee), Corry Evans (Sunderland), Stuart Dallas (Leeds United), George Saville (Millwall), Jordan Thompson (Stoke City), Alistair McCann (Preston North End), Patrick Lane (Fleetwood Town), Matthew Kennedy (Aberdeen), Liam Donnelly (Motherwell).

Forwards – Josh Magennis (Wigan Athletic), Gavin Whyte (Oxford United, on loan from Cardiff City), Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers), Shayne Lavery (Blackpool).

Charles will be unavailable for Bolton’s home game against Portsmouth on 26th March, though there is the possibility the game could be rearranged if enough players are away on international duty between the two teams.