Four Things: Gillingham 0-3 Bolton Wanderers

Looking fresh

After a gruelling fixture list in February the Wanderers finally succumbed to their fatigue in the last game against MK Dons, losing 2-0. Since then the Whites have had the luxury of a full week without a game and the benefits really showed. Some of those who were previously looking most exhausted (MJ, Morley and Fossey) were back to 100% this week and they all had fantastic games.

Another benefit appears to have been having the time to do some actual training, something midweek games seldom offer the opportunity to do. The passing and movement was more crisp and more effective in this game. This will be in part down to Evatt getting the time to work with the players on these things rather than focusing on recovery and preparation for the next game. I’m personally very excited to see what this squad looks like after a pre-season together.

Play-off requires perfection

The win today enables us to keep pace with a congested pack of play-off hopefuls. Unfortunately most other results went against us but we still do find ourselves 1 point closer to 6th place than we did at the start of the day. That is still welcome as even that kind of gain every week would see us clinch a top six spot at the end of the season.

To add a dose of realism it is worth pointing out that we are probably still the team with the longest shot to accomplish this. Others have games in hand on us which could elongate the gap and we are the bottom of the ‘mini-league’ that has formed (Bolton, 11th, are closer to 5th than they are to 12th).

It’s tantalising to think one good week could see us only four points off, a gap that is very surmountable even with our limited games left. This will require near perfection from the Whites in order to take advantage should such a week happen. It’s a very tall ask but this team and this manager have managed it before. All focus on the next game for now.

Could have been more

A 0-3 victory away from home is not to be sniffed at in the slightest but even the manager admitted his frustrations that it wasn’t more. Wanderers had a plethora of chances yesterday, particularly in the first half. It was a miracle that Dion Charles didn’t get two goals let alone one but if anyone has earned an off day it’s him. Declan John could have had a second had it not been blasted in to Dapo. Baka also had a goal ruled out for offside. Had things come off it could have been a 6 or 7-0 type of game. Really pleasing to see.

Our love to Gethin and Family

Think I speak for all fans when I say our thoughts and love are with Gethin and his family as they endure the passing of Gethin’s mother, Karen.