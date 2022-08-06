Preview: Bolton Wanderers vs Wycombe Wanderers

Following on from last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town, Bolton Wanderers return to the UNIBOL for the first time this season to take on Wycombe Wanderers.

Having lost in the play-off final to Sunderland last season, Gareth Ainsworth’s side have started this campaign in fine fashion, beating Burton Albion 3-0 at Adams Park.

This is the fifth time the two sides have faced each other, with the four previous meetings all coming in League One. Bolton have lost all four & are yet to even score against The Chairboys. Both previous games between the sides in Bolton have been 2-0 wins for Wycombe. Let’s hope that changes today.

Bolton are currently on a nine game unbeaten run & haven’t lost at home since a 1-0 defeat against Plymouth Argyle back in March.

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth spoke earlier this week about the upcoming trip up North:

“Bolton are a good side and they had a great point at Ipswich last week, who are one of the other favourite teams, so we know this is going to be a tough test this weekend.

“Bolton have had really good form from the start of the year and made some excellent signings.

“We need to make sure we’re on it. We’re missing a couple of big players through injury but we go there full of confidence looking to win.”

Team News

Kyle Dempsey could return having missed the opening fixture at Ipswich last week. New signing Eoin Toal is still recovering from the ankle problem he has been suffering with since his arrival and won’t be rushed into contention just yet.

Josh Sheehan and Lloyd Isgrove are nearing a return to match action for the B team, with the pair set to feature in Matt Craddock’s sides next game.

Meanwhile for Wycombe, defender Chris Forino and midfielder Curtis Thompson will miss out through injury.

Match Odds

Bolton 13/10

Draw 9/4

Wycombe 19/10

So with home advantage, Bolton go into the game as slight favourites according to the bookies.

Hopefully, we can build on last weeks point and can grab the first win of the season.

I’ll see you down the Dave Higson bar for a pint of Madri. COYWM.